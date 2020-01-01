NEWS Billie Lourd is a new mum Newsdesk Share with :





The late Carrie Fisher's actress daughter, Billie Lourd, is a new mum.



Billie and her fiance, Austen Rydell, have welcomed a baby boy, whose name has ties to his grandmother.



"Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," Billie captioned a photo of her baby's feet poking out from a blanket on Instagram on Thursday.



The announcement shocked many fans and followers, who had no idea Billie was pregnant.



The Booksmart actress never publicly revealed she was expecting however Billie and Austen became engaged over the summer with Austen taking to Instagram at the time proclaim the good news.



Alongside a slideshow of photos of the couple through the years, Austen wrote, "She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!?" The caption was accompanied by a string of joyful emojis.



The couple reunited in 2017 after initially dating during their youth. Austen supported the star following the unexpected death of her mother in December 2016, when Carrie Fisher died after suffering a heart attack.