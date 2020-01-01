Lulu Wang questions Ron Howard directing Lang Lang biopic

Lulu Wang has expressed ire that Ron Howard will direct a movie about her fellow Chinese national Lang Lang.

Earlier this week, Howard announced that he would direct the biopic Journey of a Thousand Miles based on the early life of the Chinese concert pianist.

However, Wang, director of American-Chinese comedy-drama The Farewell, isn't convinced Howard is the best choice and took to Twitter to explain her opposition.

"As a classically-trained pianist born in China, I believe it's impossible to tell Lang Lang's story without an intimate understanding of Chinese culture + the impact of the Cultural Revolution on artists & intellectuals + the effects of Western imperialism," Wang wrote.

Wang went on to clarify that she did not want to the direct the movie herself, but that Howard and screenplay writers Michele Mulroney and Kieran Mulroney, who co-wrote Power Rangers, might not be the most appropriate creative team behind the project.

"I just don't think these are the artists to grapple w/ the cultural specificities of Northeast China where Lang Lang (and my family) are from. Or w/ the cultural aspect of the physical violence in his upbringing (sic)," Wang argued.

She then fumed: "Have we learned NOTHING from Mulan?" referring to claims that the recent Disney movie was whitewashed to appeal to white audiences.

"I haven't said anything because yes representation and many people I love are involved, but I just have to. Just HAVE to. Because 2020 man... and I'm f***ing exhausted," Wang concluded.

Lang Lang himself seems agreeable to Howard helming the project, releasing a statement earlier in the week that read: “Dream big, work hard, and always believe in yourself. This movie, thanks to Ron Howard’s vision, will inspire young people around the world to follow their dreams and never forget they are one in a million.”