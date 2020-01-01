Mandy Moore expecting first child

This is Us star Mandy Moore is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The singer-turned-actress announced the happy news on her Instagram account on Thursday, sharing a black and white photo of herself alongside the musician.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," she captioned a shot of Taylor cradling her baby bump, adding a blue heart emoji to the message.

The pair met over Instagram when Mandy posted a message praising an album released by Taylor's folk rock band Dawes, and they began dating in 2015. They went on to get engaged in 2017 and married the following year.

Mandy has made no secret of her wish to start a family, having played a mother to triplets in the hit TV show This Is Us.

“I want kids sooner than later,” she told E! back in 2017. “What I was most concerned about (with the role) was feeling maternal. Not having children myself. But being part of a project like this definitely makes my ovaries start kicking.”