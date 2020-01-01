Jim Carter delighted with script for second Downton Abbey movie

Jim Carter has seen the script for a new Downton Abbey movie - and can't wait to get back on set.

The hit U.K. period drama moved from the small to the big screen last year, and continued to delight audiences around the world - prompting inevitable talk of a sequel.

Revealing plans for another movie are well developed, Jim, who plays Downton's head butler Carson, told U.K. TV show This Morning that he's read a script for the sequel, and likes what he's seen.

"If you promise not to tell anyone, I'll let you know that we've seen a script," he told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. "The script for a second film is there. We've seen it, it's very funny! It's got all the same characters in, all the regular characters, and I think the will is - Covid willing - we'll film it next year."

Jim was also questioned about whether Maggie Smith, who stars as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, will return - as her character was revealed to be terminally ill at the end of the first film.

He coyly replied: "I’m not going to give anything away about plot lines!”

Sources had claimed producers are worried it could be impractical for her to be on set when filming stars as she turns 86 in December, and may have to shelter to minimise the risk of contracting Covid-19.