Henry Cavill denies he's taking part in reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League

Henry Cavill has denied he's taking part in reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

It was announced earlier this year that the filmmaker would be releasing his highly-anticipated 'Snyder Cut' of the 2017 comic book blockbuster, after he had to exit the project and was replaced by Joss Whedon, who rewrote and reshot much of the original movie.

On Thursday, it was reported that Cavill, along with Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher, would be filming additional scenes for Snyder's superhero movie, with the week-long shoot taking place in Los Angeles in October.

When quizzed about the reshoot, Cavill, who is currently in London filming season two of the hit Netflix show The Witcher, denied that he would be taking part in any of the extra filming.

"Not shooting anything additional. No. It's all stuff that has been already done," he told Collider, before acknowledging that may change further down the line.

"Obviously I don't know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production," Cavill explained.

He went on to share his excitement that fans would finally be seeing what Snyder originally envisioned for the DC Comics superheroes.

"Whatever lessons may be learned from what is it four years since Justice League came out? Four years' worth of fan reaction. For me... I'm now just watching the party," the 37-year-old added.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released on HBO Max next year.