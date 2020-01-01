Rebel Wilson dating businessman Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson has reportedly found love with businessman Jacob Busch.

The Pitch Perfect star and the Anheuser-Busch brewing heir fuelled the romance rumours on Thursday when they made their red carpet debut at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco.

Prior to the bash, the Australian actress shared a series of images of herself boarding a helicopter headed for Monaco, with Busch and actresses Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale as fellow passengers. She later posted photos of her and Busch at the bash, with him wearing a tuxedo and her in an off-the-shoulder evening gown, on her Instagram Stories.

"They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend," a source told People. "He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well. He is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys."

Wilson, who has lost 40 pounds (18 kilograms) as part of her 2020 health and fitness goal, reportedly met the heir last year and they recently reunited in the U.S. after quarantining separately throughout the Covid-19 crisis.