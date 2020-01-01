High-risk pregnancy forces Chrissy Teigen to cancel work commitments

Chrissy Teigen has put her third Cravings cookbook and production on her hit Quibi series on hold to focus on her high-risk pregnancy.

The model and TV presenter is expecting her third child and has revealed the latest pregnancy is a lot worse than her previous two.

She was recently placed on bed rest and now has pressed pause on all her work commitments.

"I know I’m tweeting about stupid s**t when so many bad things are happening," she wrote. "I just can’t speak up right now because my body is in such bad shape and I mentally cannot handle what will come out of it.”

Chrissy went on to reveal her upset over renowned author and cookbook developer Adeena Sussman, who worked on the star’s first two recipe books, having a wasted trip to see her so the pair could discuss the third tome.

"Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send (co-author and recipe developer) @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv, and same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court. Baby cannot do it. I am devastated,” she wrote.

Chrissy later took to Instagram to share an ultrasound image of her unborn son with her 31.3 million followers.

“You are working so hard. I promise it'll be worth it!!!” the 34-year-old model wrote.