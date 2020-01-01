Father of the Bride reboot in the works

A reboot of the Father of the Bride film franchise is reportedly in development.

The comedy films, about a man trying to cope with preparations for his daughter's upcoming wedding, first began in 1950 with Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor in the leading roles, and this was remade in 1991 with Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, and Martin Short, who reprised their roles for the 1995 sequel.

It has now been reported that the films are being rebooted again, this time with a more diverse and inclusive cast. According to Collider, Warner Bros. bosses have recruited Race to Witch Mountain scribe Matt Lopez to write the Latinx revamp.

Sources have told Deadline that the new movie will revolve around a Cuban-American family and be more of a romantic comedy than the previous outings.

The reboot news was reported the day before Netflix releases a short film which reunites the 1991 cast. The reunion special and mini-sequel, titled Father of the Bride Part 3 (Ish), will bring back Martin, Keaton, and Short as well co-stars Kieran Culkin, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, George Newbern and co-writer Nancy Meyers, and involve "a few special guests".

Short told Today that it didn't take much convincing to get him onboard the project.

"(Meyers) said, 'What if we did one to help people in the pandemic get food?' and we said, 'That just sounds like a great idea' - and I cleared my schedule!" the comedian said.

The short, which was directed by Meyers, will premiere on Netflix's YouTube and Facebook pages on Friday and raise funds for the charity World Central Kitchen.