Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reuniting for virtual Hocus Pocus fundraiser

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are bringing Hocus Pocus to Halloween 2020 with a virtual livestream fundraiser.

The trio is teaming up for In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover - part of Midler's annual Hulaween festivities to benefit the New York Restoration Project.

During the virtual show, which takes place on 30 October, the stars will honour the 1993 Halloween classic with "one of the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween events of the year," in an effort to raise funds for NYRP's work in environmental and social justice.

Fans around the world can buy tickets for the reunion. They can also shop online for limited-edition merchandise and attend virtual classes at the Sanderson Sisters' Charm School.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed a sequel had been picked up for the Disney+ streaming service, and while contracts have yet to be signed by the three leading ladies, Sarah previously teased they've "agreed publicly to the right people" to revive their iconic roles.

Hocus Pocus follows a trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night.