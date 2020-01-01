Chris Rock tried to land Cardi B her own comedy series

Chris Rock once tried to turn a then-unknown Cardi B into the comedy world's next big star by suggesting she front her own show.

The Grown Ups actor revealed his children turned him on to rap sensation Cardi before she rose to fame on reality show Love and Hip Hop: New York.

When he first heard the hip-hop star crack jokes to fans online, Rock thought she had the talent to embark on a major comedy career - and even tried to shop the idea to TV bosses.

"Cardi B, I saw on some, like, YouTube thing or whatever. Again, my kids show me this Cardi B girl, and she didn't have a record out or anything," Rock explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"And I was like, 'OK, we should go show it (propose the idea for a show).' I'm not even gonna say what network but... I went - me, Cardi B and her management, you know, to kind of like get a show going," he recounted.

TV executives passed on the project, and even though the WAP hitmaker made it clear she was more interested in finding success in the music industry, Rock was adamant she was destined for the comedy stage.

Even now, he believes Cardi, who is known for her witty remarks and quips online, has what it takes to joke around with the best of the best.

"I think Cardi B's the funniest woman, or one of the funniest people," he said, remarking: "Like, in the standings right now, like who are the funniest people in the world? Cardi's right up there. She's neck and neck with Bill Burr. Like, she's good, man... Cardi can hang with anybody."