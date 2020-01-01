Lily Collins engaged

Lily Collins is engaged to wed director Charlie McDowell.

The couple went public with their romance in August 2019, and on Friday, the daughter of rock legend Phil Collins announced she was a bride-to-be.

Alongside a slideshow of photos from the outdoor proposal, Lily wrote on Instagram: "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..."

Among the images was one shot of the actress showing off her engagement ring as she locked lips with her new fiance.

The 31-year-old was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from famous friends, including pregnant Ashley Tisdale, who commented: "Congrats!!!!"

Kaya Scodelario, Collins' co-star in Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, added: "Yeayyy (sic) I’ve been waiting to see this post! Congratulations."

Charlie, the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen, also shared a post on social media, showing a beaming Lily holding up her left hand to display her ring.

"In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you," the 37-year-old captioned the sweet snap.

Lily was previously romantically linked to Zac Efron and Jamie Campbell Bower, while McDowell's exes include Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Rooney Mara.