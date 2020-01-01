NEWS Maisie Williams thrilled to go back to basics with The Owners Newsdesk Share with :





Maisie Williams was thrilled to be able to go back to basics for her first movie role following the end of Game of Thrones.



The British actress played the fearless Arya Stark in the epic TV show for eight years, and as the series came to an end in May last year, Maisie started filming her first post-Thrones role in The Owners, a horror about a group of friends who discover an empty house with a safe full of cash. Although they think their luck’s in, the tables are soon turned when the owners return.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 23-year-old admitted it made a nice change to go back to basics and make a simple movie set in one location following the massive scale of Thrones.



“Although being part of a psychological thriller or a horror is always somewhat hyperreal, I did like that we didn’t have any green screens,” she said. “A lot of the emotions are a lot more realistic and a lot more pared back. I had really missed that, and so I was glad to be able to just do a lot of really interesting dialogue scenes and see the power dynamics between two people and how that can play out when there aren’t any weapons involved.”



Elsewhere in the interview, Maisie revealed that filming a scene with a stocking over her head was an unpleasant experience and “hurt so badly”.



“My eyes were just streaming to the point where when it was my last shot with the stocking on, I just ripped it over my eyes so that my eyes could breathe for the first time,” she shared. “There are tears streaming down my face, but you can’t see them because the stocking is just soaking them up.”



The Owners is in U.S. cinemas now.