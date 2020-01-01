NEWS Channing Tatum marks new life chapter with shirtless selfie Newsdesk Share with :





Channing Tatum is back on top of his fitness journey after a series of personal ups and downs.



The Magic Mike star celebrated the new chapter in his life with a shirtless selfie on Instagram on Friday, showing off his washboard abs as he reflected on his struggle to get back to his best, physically.



"It's been a long road back. Injuries, life s**t, and just insanity in general," he wrote beside the black-and-white shot. "Ha daddy is finally back boooi (sic)!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run."



Sharing a personal message to his nearest and dearest, he added, "To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I'm gonna make ya proud. Let's goo (sic)."



Tatum also took the opportunity to remind fans to take the ongoing coronavirus pandemic seriously, by pointing out a bottle of hand sanitiser in the picture, which also featured a face mask and protective face shield.



"Also peep the purell bottle," he noted. "Keep it clean out there folks. Hahaha (sic)."



Tatum is currently working on his feature-length directorial debut, Dog, in which he will also star.



He announced the project on Instagram, alongside a shot of himself sat relaxing on a car, and said it was "one of the most insane stories that I’ve ever been a part of."



"This photo is from our first day of production on the first movie that my partner Reid and I are directing. This is our story. It’s taken us two years to get it to the starting line. The next eight weeks will be like riding a bull on sickmode in ludicrous speed. God be with us. In Dog we trust," he wrote.