Sir David Attenborough and Sir Michael Palin discuss what the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us

We are excited to share a clip featuring Sir David Attenborough and Sir Michael Palin in conversation, reflecting on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and what it has taught us about global co-operation in tackling some of the biggest challenges our planet is faced with.Sir David Attenborough notes: "The time for nationalism is over. Internationalism has to be what we must look forward to, to bring about a near greater equality between what nations take from the world…Western Europe has taken a lot and the time perhaps has come to give."The clip has been taken from a conversation between the legendary broadcasters that will be played exclusively in cinemas alongside David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet on Monday 28th September. This will be the widest documentary release on record in the UK and Ireland, playing in over 500 cinemas.Honest, revealing and urgent, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet is a powerful first-hand account of humanity's impact on nature and a message of hope for future generations.The film, which serves as Attenborough's witness statement for the natural world, will premiere on 28th September in select cinemas across the UK, the Netherlands, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Australia and New Zealand, before being released widely to theatres in those territories. Tickets are on sale now.Audiences watching Attenborough's story on the big screen will have the unique chance to watch an exclusive conversation between Sir David Attenborough and Sir Michael Palin. This will be available in cinemas only.The film will then be released on Netflix globally on 4th October.