Jude Law was prepared for real-life global pandemic after filming Contagion

Jude Law was prepared for the real-life coronavirus pandemic after filming Contagion.

The British actor played conspiracy theorist Alan Krumwiede in Steven Soderbergh's 2011 thriller, and Jude confessed that epidemiology experts advising the cast and crew on the movie warned them about an impending global pandemic, which prompted the star to be vigilant.

"The memory of the experts (who consulted on the film) telling us this was coming had always stayed in my head," the 47-year-old told USA Today. "So as I saw it spreading across the world, I don't know that I was hugely surprised. I've always been someone who's been accused of being overly clean and cautious with washing my hands, so that was something I was doing anyway."

He also expressed disbelief at the news that Contagion had a huge surge in viewers at the start of the pandemic back in March.

"Listen, I don't know if it's that odd – I can understand people's curiosity. I guess it reveals that people look to stories for answers or some sense of connection," Jude explained. "It's also funny that we were living through it and we still saw some sort of respite or escape in a fantasy version of (the pandemic)."

His Contagion co-star, and fellow Brit, Kate Winslet recently revealed she had been wearing a face mask and using sanitising spray when she first heard the news of the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, in December last year.

"People thought I was crazy because I had been walking around Philadelphia wearing a mask for weeks, going into the grocery store and wiping everything down with isopropyl alcohol and wearing gloves,” Kate told The Hollywood Reporter.