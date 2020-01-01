Karamo Brown quietly split from fiance after 10 years together

Karamo Brown called off his engagement to his fiance during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Queer Eye star and director Ian Jordan, who became engaged in May, 2018, decided not to move forward with their nuptials while they hunkered down together at home amid coronavirus travel restrictions.

"It (the wedding) was postponed because of the pandemic, but now it's actually postponed officially, because my fiance and I, we were together for 10 years, and we broke up about three and a half months ago," Karamo, who is father to two sons from previous relationships, revealed during a Friday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"We were distracted by so much - with the kids, and our careers - that during that time, I had to really say, how is our communication? How are other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?"

The pair tried to work things out, but Karamo admits the relationship ultimately went downhill.

"We're not 20 anymore, so it wasn't just, 'Oh, I'm not going to text you anymore' - it was like, we have a family and a home," he continued. "How do we separate this? And it was hard. We went to virtual counselling, we did a lot of things. But eventually I was like, this is a moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important? And once I made that decision, I said, you know, we are going to have to break up."

Karamo insists he and Ian, who initially began dating in 2010, are still on great terms with each other despite the break-up.

"(There was) luckily no cheating, (we're) good friends," he said. "It's very nice when it's like, 'I still love you and support you.' I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy. But yeah, no more wedding, so if y'all got any friends...! I'm lying, I'm not ready to move on that quick, I'm not ready."