Dwayne Johnson makes first political endorsement for Joe Biden

Dwayne Johnson has waded into the political battlefield by offering up his first-ever public endorsement for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

The Jumanji: The Next Level star revealed he has long considered himself an Independent "with centrist ideologies", and has voted for both Republican and Democratic leaders over the years.

However, the wrestler-turned-Hollywood action man, who has previously expressed an interest in running for office one day, has never officially shared his support for any candidate - until now.

Johnson, aka The Rock, made his endorsement in a video posted to social media on Sunday when he shared footage of an online chat he recently had with Biden and Harris to demonstrate why they are his pick to defeat incumbent Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence this November.

At the start of the conversation, the actor recognised his guests' political achievements, stating, "You guys are both obviously experienced to lead. You've done great things."

"Joe, you've had such an incredible career," Johnson said, complimenting Biden as former leader Barack Obama's Vice President.

"You've led in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul," he added.

Johnson then praised California prosecutor-turned-Senator Harris as "smart and tough", adding, "In my opinion, you are a certified bada**."

During the discussion, Biden and Harris hammered home the importance of honesty in leading the country and taking responsibility. They also vowed to build a diverse administration "representative of all of America", if elected.

Johnson, who boasts 199 million Instagram followers, had previously made his feelings about Trump clear back in June when he slammed the Republican Commander-in-Chief for his lack of "compassion" amid the rise of the Black Lives Matter protests.