Chris Hemsworth returning to Netflix for Joseph Kosinski-Directed Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth will be part of a stellar cast in an upcoming Netflix film called Spiderhead.

According to Deadline, the 37-year-old actor has signed on alongside Whiplash's Miles Teller and Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett for the sci-fi prison flick, which will be directed by computer-generated imagery wizard Joseph Kosinski.

Spiderhead has been derived from a short story by George Saunders, Escape From Spiderhead, which first ran in The New Yorker and was later published in the anthology, Tenth Of December. It tells the tale of a not so distant future when convicts can shorten their sentence by volunteering as medical subjects. Two prisoners test a drug that alters their emotions, forcing them to confront their pasts while supervised by a visionary scientist.

Duo screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, known for their work on 6 Underground, Deadpool, and Zombieland, adapted Saunders' work into the screenplay. The New Yorker Studios will produce the project, along with Screen Arcade.

Spiderhead will be the first movie to follow Kosinski's efforts after directing the yet-to-be released Top Gun: Maverick, which also stars Teller. It will also be Hemsworth's first production for Netflix since mega-success Extraction, which was released by the streamer service in April and drew 99 million viewers in the first four weeks of its debut.