Frankie Muniz to be a first-time dad

Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz and his wife Paige Price are expecting their first child together.

The 34-year-old star took to YouTube to announce the happy news, gushing: “We were shocked and thrilled to hear the news that we’re going to be parents".

"We’re currently traveling through Jackson, Wyoming and we decided to make a little video!” the couple captioned the video.

Frankie said in the clip, “Nothing compares to hearing your little one’s heartbeat… the second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices.”

In the video, Paige revealed that they are “15 weeks along and counting”.

The couple got engaged in November 2018 and wed earlier this year.