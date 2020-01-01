NEWS Dennis Quaid insists Trump's Covid-19 PSA wasn't supposed to be political Newsdesk Share with :





Actor Dennis Quaid is defending his decision to participate in a Covid-19 public service announcement on behalf of U.S. leader Donald Trump.



The Day After Tomorrow star sits down to interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, the immunology expert leading the White House Coronavirus Task Force, in the new footage, in which they discuss the Trump administration's response to the ongoing pandemic and encourage members of the public to wear a mask to help slow the spread of the virus.



Gospel singer CeCe Winans has also taken part in the PSA, conducting an interview with Surgeon General Jerome Adams, and health department officials are reportedly using the footage as part of a new initiative to "defeat despair" about Covid-19 in the lead up to the November presidential election, according to Politico.



After the news of her involvement emerged this weekend, Winans took to Instagram to insist the move was strictly about public health and safety, and had nothing to do with endorsing Trump.



Now Quaid, who has previously praised Trump's handling of the pandemic, has also spoken out about his participation, admitting he's stunned by the amount of backlash he's received over the PSA.



In an Instagram video captioned, "NO GOOD DEED GOES UNPOLITICIZED," Quaid confessed he's "feeling some outrage and a lot of disappointment" about the press coverage the initiative has received in the "cancel culture media".



"It was in no way political," Quaid stressed, making it clear he wasn't paid for the appearance, which was aimed at "raising awareness of Covid-19 and what we can still do to prevent lives being lost to this terrible, terrible virus."



"It was about the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing," he continued.



According to reports, officials at the Health and Human Services Department have also pursued TV medic Dr. Mehmet Oz and Garth Brooks to appear in the campaign.