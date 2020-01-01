NEWS Veep cast reuniting virtually for Democratic Party fundraiser Newsdesk Share with :





Comedienne Julia Louis-Dreyfus is regrouping with her Veep co-stars online to give Democratic Party politicians a fundraising boost in Wisconsin.



The actress, who played fictional U.S. Vice President Selina Meyer in the political satire, has recruited Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tim Simons, Clea DuVall, and Matt Walsh to join her for the virtual reunion on 4 October.



Showrunner David Mandel has also signed on as the moderator for the event, designed to boost donations to the Democratic Party in the swing state ahead of the presidential election in November, when Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris are aiming to oust incumbent Donald Trump and Mike Pence from the White House.



In a video message promoting the special cast reunion, Louis-Dreyfus declares: "All roads to the White House go through the great state of Wisconsin. The future of democracy is on the line, people!"



Fans can donate as little or as much as they like to gain access to the get-together, which kicks off at 6pm CT.



The stars of Veep, which ran for seven seasons until 2019, are the latest to stage a cast reunion online for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in recent weeks, following similar events featuring the actors of Parks and Recreation and The Princess Bride.