James Cameron confirms filming on Avatar 2 has finished

James Cameron has given fans a major update on the status of his sci-fi sequel Avatar 2.

The Titanic director is in New Zealand working on the latest instalments in his fantasy franchise, and he revealed that despite the Covid-19 pandemic forcing production to shut down for more than four months earlier this year, he's now back on track.

In a video call with Arnold Schwarzenegger during the 2020 Austrian World Summit environmental conference, the 66-year-old confirmed that filming on Avatar 2, which stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Kate Winslet and Edie Falco, was finished.

"So, where we are right now (is) I'm down in New Zealand shooting. We're shooting the remainder of the live-action. We've got about 10 percent left to go. We're 100 per cent complete on Avatar 2 and we're sort of 95 per cent complete on Avatar 3," Cameron explained, before adding that he was relieved that the release of Avatar 2 was delayed.

"Covid hit us like it hit everybody... We lost about four and a half months of production. As a result of that, we've rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022. That's been announced already. Now that doesn't mean I have an extra year to finish the film, because the day we deliver Avatar 2 we'll just start working on finishing Avatar 3," he added.

Avatar 2 is currently scheduled for release in December 2022.