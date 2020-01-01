Yara Shahidi 'excited' play Tinker Bell in Disney's live-action Peter Pan

Yara Shahidi is excited to be taking on the magical role of Tinker Bell in Disney's live-action Peter Pan revamp.

The 20-year-old actress, best known for playing Zoey in the hit U.S. show Black-ish and spin-off series Grown-ish, will star as the iconic fairy alongside Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson, who will play Peter and Wendy, respectively, according to Deadline.

Jude Law has also been cast to play the villainous pirate Captain Hook in the movie, titled Peter Pan & Wendy, which is being directed by David Lowery.

Shahidi celebrated the big news with a post on Instagram, as she shared a sweet fan drawing of herself as Tinker Bell.

"Thank you for all of the love. It, truly, means so much to me. I’m excited for this next adventure!” she captioned the image, and her famous friends were quick to send their congratulations to the young actress in the comments.

Singer SZA wrote: “A million times YES,” while Lily Collins added: “So so excited for you," and Elle Fanning commented: "COULD NOT BE BETTER."

Disney previously adapted J.M. Barrie's famed novel about the boy who never grew up for its animated classic back in 1953.

This is the first time that a Black actress has been cast in the role of Tinker Bell, as the tenacious fairy has previously been played by the likes of Julia Roberts in the 1991 family movie Hook, and Ludivine Sagnier in the 2003 fantasy adventure Peter Pan.