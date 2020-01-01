NEWS Leonardo DiCaprio: 'There'll never be equality until everyone votes' Newsdesk Share with :





Leonardo DiCaprio has spoken about the power of voting in his new limited Netflix series Whose Vote Counts, Explained.



The show, which is produced by DiCaprio and created via a partnership with his Appian Way Productions, Vox Media and Netflix, sees the Revenant actor offer an insight into the importance of November's U.S. election alongside fellow narrators John Legend and Selena Gomez.



In three short-form episodes, the trio will cover voting rights, money and politics, and in a new video from the series shared by People, the Oscar-winning actor talks about the history of voting.



“In 1776, voting was a privilege, almost exclusively for white men with property,” he begins.



Two voters then say: “In the founding constitution, you will not find the right to vote. This right to vote has been a battlefield in American democracy. If your vote didn’t matter, why the hell are so many systems and people trying so hard to prevent you from voting?”



DiCaprio then concludes the video by saying: “All of us may have been created equal. But we’ll never actually be equal until we all vote. So don’t wait.”



Whose Vote Counts, Explained premieres on Netflix on Monday.