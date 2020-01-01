Chrissy Teigen hospitalised with excessive bleeding during high-risk pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen was hospitalised on Sunday due to pregnancy complications.

The model is expecting her third child, a second son, with husband John Legend and recently revealed this pregnancy is a lot worse than her previous two. As the star falls into the high-risk category, she was recently placed on bed rest and has pressed pause on all work commitments.

After accidentally showing off her hospital room’s phone number on Instagram, the star had to switch rooms and then explained to fans why she was receiving medical care.

“We all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks,” Chrissy said. “And that’s super serious bed rest, like get up to quickly pee and that’s it. I take baths twice a week, no showering…

"I was always, always bleeding," the star told followers. "I’m about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month. So like, maybe a little less than a month. We’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine.”

She continued to say that every time she goes to the bathroom she finds blood, but it suddenly got a lot worse over the weekend.

"But today, the big difference was that it kind of was like you were to turn a faucet on to low and leave it there," she said.

"It’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That’s why it’s so hard for me to come to terms with (the situation)… It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding.”

While pleading with fans who happen to be doctors to stop reaching out and trying to diagnose her, Chrissy explained her "placenta is really, really weak" but insisted: "The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than (the couple's kids) Luna or Miles. He moves a lot. He moves so much earlier than they ever did… he’s so different than they were. He’s strong."

Chrissy admitted she and her baby boy have to make it through the next few weeks to make it out of the “danger zone”.