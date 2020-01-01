NEWS Little Mix endured 'sleepless nights' and 'lots of tears' over new TV talent show Newsdesk Share with :





Little Mix "cried the whole time" while working on their new TV talent show Little Mix: The Search because they were so "involved" with the contestants.



The show, which debuted in the U.K. on Saturday, features Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards putting together and mentoring new bands, who will compete for the opportunity to support the Black Magic stars on tour next year.



Speaking to Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, Perrie opened up about the process of creating the show, sharing: "There have been a lot of tears and we've had sleepless nights thinking about the bands. We're that involved.



"I just cry to my mum the whole time. She goes, 'I know it must be very emotional but you've got to stay strong. You're experienced in this now.' And I'm like, 'But it's really hard'. It's been an emotional rollercoaster".



The band won The X Factor U.K. in 2011, but Jade claimed splitting from boss Simon Cowell's Syco record label in 2018 left them "f**ked over".



Comparing their own programme with The X Factor, Leigh-Anne insisted: "There's no gimmick acts, it's just about vocals."



In addition to watching the programme on TV, fans can also go behind the scenes by listening to a new podcast, in which social media influencers Megan Jayne Crabbe and Stephanie Yeboah spill secrets from the set of Little Mix: The Search.



The podcast launched on BBC Sounds on Sunday.