Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat sequel gets unusual title

Sacha Baron Cohen has reportedly hinted he will take aim at U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in his upcoming Borat sequel.



The British actor first made his big-screen debut as the Kazakh journalist in Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, back in 2006.



And according to a since-deleted filing to the Writer's Guild of America, the rumoured sequel to the hit comedy mockumentary has a similarly long title, and is allegedly called Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.



Earlier this month, editors at Collider reported that Baron Cohen had already secretly filmed a sequel and it had been screened to Hollywood executives.



Back in July, footage was posted online of the 48-year-old dressed as Borat filming in Los Angeles, and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani also revealed he called the police after Baron Cohen arranged a fake interview with him.

The ex-politician, who is now serving as the lawyer for controversial U.S. President Donald Trump, told the New York Post's Page Six that the British comedian had entered the room he was in wearing a bikini.



"This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police," Giuliani stated.



Trump's alleged friendship with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is reported to be focused on in the sequel, as well as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to Film Stage.