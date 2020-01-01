NEWS Mandy Moore experiencing the 'worst food aversions' during pregnancy Newsdesk Share with :





Mandy Moore's food aversions during pregnancy have left her unable to enjoy her daily cup of coffee.



The This Is Us star announced she was expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith last week and she has now opened up to fans on Instagram about how her tastes have changed over the past 15 weeks.



Alongside a selfie of the star sitting in her car, she added an emoji showing a steaming cup of coffee and wrote: "Just sitting here thinking: will I ever enjoy coffee again?



"It's one of my major food aversions right now (and I know - probably for the best) but it makes me sad because I used to dream about coffee before bed."



She returned to her Instagram Stories timeline shortly afterwards to thank her followers for reassuring her that an aversion to coffee is quite common during pregnancy.



"I'm fully accepting that my love of coffee will come back and if it doesn't, it's all good, a small price to pay," she shared. "I have the worst food aversions. I still can't think about some things or look at them in the fridge... I've had a really tough first 15 weeks I'd say.



"Poor Taylor... I was like, can you go outside and eat? I can't look at food, I can't smell food, I can't think about food."

The 36-year-old actress and singer shared her happy baby news on Thursday, writing alongside some sweet black and white photos of herself and Taylor: "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021."