Evan Rachel Wood has no regrets about quitting Twitter

Evan Rachel Wood believes quitting Twitter was one of the "best decisions" she ever made.

The Westworld star told Variety that she was fed up of accidentally hitting headlines through expressing her opinions so she deactivated her account earlier this year.

"And it would be, like, 'Evan Rachel Wood goes on a rant!' or 'Evan Rachel Wood attacks this person!'" she recalled. So, in order not to detract from her work, the 33-year-old deactivated her account.

But she hasn't missed the social media site at all, as she laughed: "Honestly, I think it's one of the best decisions I ever made! Really."

Evan was in the process of taking time off in between seasons of Westworld when the coronavirus pandemic prompted a global lockdown. And as for what she's been doing while self-isolating, the screen star admitted having her seven-year-old son Jack at home with her has kept her on her toes.

"I'm privileged, so I'm fine," she said. "However, quarantining with a small child evens the playing field a little bit. It's been a wonderful mixture of chaos and precious moments."

Evan shares Jack with her ex-husband Jamie Bell.