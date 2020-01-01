Mohamed Hadid: 'It's a burden to be Gigi and Bella's dad'

Businessman Mohamed Hadid has admitted it's a "tremendous burden" being Gigi and Bella Hadid's father because everything he does reflects on them.

Mohamed, who has been celebrating the birth of Gigi's baby, told The Times: "People don’t look at me as Mohamed Hadid. They look at me as the father of Gigi and Bella and Anwar - and Alana and Marielle."

He went on: "It’s dangerous for me to be their father. I have to be very careful. Everything I do is a reflection on them. They (people) use my kids as an instrument to harass me."

Mohamed said his relationship with his children has been altered by their fame, reflecting: "Just being their father is a tremendous burden on me."

He mused: "They were my kids. Now I’m their father. It is what it is."

Although he acknowledged he respects the Kardashians, crediting them with being "good people and they created something so unusual", Mohamed also noted his approach to the public eye differed from that of the famous reality TV show family.

"I don’t use my kids to enhance my career. I protect them. I watch over them. I don’t want to take them out on the street and take pictures with them. Would we ever do a (reality) show? No, I don’t think that will happen," he contemplated.