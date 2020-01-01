Ryan Dorsey moves in with Naya Rivera's sister to care for son

Actor Ryan Dorsey has reportedly set up a temporary home with the sister of his late ex-wife Naya Rivera to help him care for the former couple's young son.

Glee star Naya tragically drowned during a boating trip with her five-year-old boy Josey in July, and earlier this month, her younger sister Nickayla Rivera was spotted helping Dorsey move into a new Los Angeles rental pad.

According to the Daily Mail, 25-year-old Nickayla has since started living at the three-bedroom property too to help the Ray Donovan actor raise Josey, along with the child's maternal grandparents.

The news emerges two months after Dorsey broke his silence over his ex's death in a touching tribute on Instagram.

"There's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts," he wrote. "Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you."

Naya and Ryan wed in 2014, just months after she called off her engagement to rapper Big Sean.

The couple called time on the marriage in November 2016, but later reconciled. Rivera eventually filed for divorce for the second time in December 2017.