Steven Soderbergh's star-studded No Sudden Move begins production

Filming has begun on Steven Soderbergh's star-studded thriller No Sudden Move, starring Benicio Del Toro, Ray Liotta, and Jon Hamm.



The upcoming crime thriller, which is part of the director's recent deal with streaming service HBO Max, also features the likes of Don Cheadle, David Harbour, Kieran Culkin, and Brendan Fraser.



The movie was due to begin shooting in May, under the title Kill Switch, but production was shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak. It's now undergone a title change and will be shooting on location in Detroit, Michigan, under strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols, according to Deadline.



George Clooney and Sebastian Stan were originally in talks to star in the flick, but are no longer set to appear in the film.



Amy Seimetz, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw, and Julia Fox round out the cast, with Casey Silver serving as producer, and Ed Solomon penning the script.



The movie is set in 1950s Detroit and focuses on a gang of criminals who are hired to carry out a simple robbery, but when it goes terribly wrong, they are hunted down and chased across the city.



Soderbergh was last in the city shooting his 1998 thriller Out of Sight, which starred Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, and he told Deadline he was looking forward to going back there.



"The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well, so I'm very excited behind my mask right now," he quipped.