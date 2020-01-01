NEWS Chadwick Boseman gave some of his salary to 21 Bridges co-star Sienna Miller Newsdesk Share with :





Chadwick Boseman donated a portion of his 21 Bridges salary to his co-star Sienna Miller after film bosses refused to grant her fee.



For the latest issue of Empire magazine, which honours Boseman, the English actress recalled how the late Black Panther star, who also served as a producer on the crime thriller, pursued her for the role at an "inconvenient time" because she was exhausted and her daughter Marlowe was about to start school, so she stated that she would only sign onto the project for a certain salary.



When studio bosses refused her request, Boseman stepped in and donated some of his salary so she received the fee she wanted.



"I didn't know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven't yet. But I am going to tell it, because I think it's a testament to who he was," Miller told the publication. "This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, 'I'll do it if I'm compensated in the right way.' And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid."



The American Sniper actress was floored by Boseman's gesture because such an act of generosity "doesn't happen" in the film industry.



"It was about the most astounding thing that I've experienced," she continued. "He said, 'You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.' It's just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully... But there was no showiness, it was, 'Of course I'll get you to that number, because that's what you should be paid.'"



Boseman passed away at the age of 43 in August following a secret battle with colon cancer.