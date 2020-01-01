Pregnant Chrissy Teigen gets blood transfusion after hospitalisation

Chrissy Teigen underwent a blood transfusion on Monday amid ongoing problems surrounding her high-risk pregnancy.

The 34-year-old is expecting her third child with husband John Legend and she told fans on Instagram on Sunday that she had been hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

Chrissy, who had already been put on bed rest due to her placenta being "very weak", then had to undergo a blood transfusion, but she assured her followers that it "sounds so much more dramatic than it is".

"It's just like an IV, except it's not fluids, it's human blood," she said, prompting a laugh from her supportive husband John, who has been by his wife's side while she's in the hospital.

"I got some blood from somebody, so if you donate blood, it goes to actual people. People that might be me. I kinda feel like I definitely have somebody else inside me right now, which is an odd feeling to have," she continued.

Chrissy was also given an antihistamine before the transfusion, in case she has an allergic reaction to the blood.

"Which made me think, 'Oh, whose blood is this?' And also, I bet there would be so many people out there who would be so mad if they got my blood. Like some hardcore MAGA (Trump supporter) person that would be like, 'This is Chrissy's blood? Noooooo!'" she laughed.

Chrissy concluded her Instagram Stories posts with a clip of her eating a chocolate ice cream and rifling through a bag of candy.