Willow Smith 'so proud' of how her parents dealt with August Alsina 'entanglement'

Willow Smith is "so proud" of the way her parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith dealt with Jada's relationship with August Alsina coming to light.



Jada hit headlines earlier this year when singer August claimed he'd had a relationship with her while she was married to Will - leading to the actress admitting to an "entanglement" with the star, a friend of her son Jaden, on her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.



And while her revelation led to much ridicule - with the phrase becoming as mocked as Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's "consciously uncoupling" description of their divorce - one person who was actually pleased with the way Will and Jada addressed the scandal was their daughter.



“I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘Okay, that’s the real deal,’” Willow said in the latest episode of Red Table Talk. “That’s real love.”



“When you can be like I’m with you, I’m going to stand by you and I’m going to hold your hand, because I love you. That’s really important."