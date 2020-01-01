Colin Trevorrow: 'Don't underestimate importance of original cast in Jurassic World: Dominion'

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow believes the public are underestimating the "size and importance" of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern's roles in the new movie.

The trio, who played Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, and Ellie Sattler, are reuniting for the first time since the original Jurassic Park in 1993 to star alongside Jurassic World leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in Dominion, which is currently filming in England.

When the original cast's return to the franchise was first announced, many expected their roles to be small or insignificant, like they had been in previous movies, until Neill revealed earlier this year that they were substantial.

And now director Trevorrow has shared that fans aren't prepared for how integral the trio will be to the plot.

"I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie," he told Collider. "It is very much an ensemble and that element and the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before and have not been able to witness until now is very exciting. I'm having the time of my life."

Trevorrow, who kicked off the new franchise with 2015's Jurassic World, explained that he's been excited to make Dominion ever since then.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make, from the beginning. It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design," he gushed.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with a host of dinosaurs being set loose on the mainland of America.

Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit cinemas in June 2021.