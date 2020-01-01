NEWS The Craft reboot to get Halloween release on Amazon Prime Video Newsdesk Share with :





Zoe Lister-Jones' reboot of The Craft is reportedly set to be released just in time for Halloween on Amazon Prime Video.



It was announced last year that the Life in Pieces star would be writing and directing the long-awaited reboot of the 1996 cult classic, and now it's heading straight to video on-demand on 27 October.



The release date was announced via Amazon’s New for October press release, according to ScreenRant, but bosses at Blumhouse and Columbia Pictures have yet to confirm the news.



The 1996 original starred Neve Campbell, Robin Tunney, Rachel True, and Fairuza Balk as a group of outcasts at a Catholic high school, who practice witchcraft with fatal consequences.



Bad Times at the El Royale actress Cailee Spaeny leads the new film as Hannah, a high school outcast who becomes friends with three other young women, played by Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna.



It was announced in October last year that Michelle Monaghan would be boarding the reimagining of the spooky thriller in a mysterious role, alongside David Duchovny.



Andrew Fleming, who directed and co-wrote the original, served as an executive producer, while Jason Blum produced for his Blumhouse Productions banner.



Tunney, who played Sarah in the original movie, previously expressed her interest in the remake, telling etalk last year: "Zoe Lister-Jones is writing it and I may or may not do it. I'm so proud of that movie. It was the first lead I ever had and it's a movie young girls today still watch at sleepovers."