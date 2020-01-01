NEWS Eddie Redmayne condemns 'disgusting vitriol' sent to J.K. Rowling following transgender comments Newsdesk Share with :





Eddie Redmayne might not agree with J.K. Rowling over her transgender remarks, but he was alarmed by the "absolutely disgusting vitriol" sent to the author amid the scandal.



The Harry Potter writer caused controversy earlier this year when she questioned the idea "sex isn't real" and raised concerns about changes to gender identity laws - sparking anger from transgender activists and many of the stars of the movies based on her wizarding books.



While Eddie - who recently got back to work on filming Fantastic Beasts 3 following a shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic - previously released a statement insisting he doesn't agree with Rowling's remarks, he told the Daily Mail that the insults sent to the author were "equally disgusting".



"Similarly, there continues to be a hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people online and out in the world that is devastating," Eddie said.



The 38-year-old actor, who played a transgender woman in the film The Danish Girl, continued by referring to his "trans friends and colleagues" who are "having their human rights challenged around the world and facing discrimination on a daily basis".



In a statement issued to Variety in June, the Oscar winner made it clear their views on the transgender community were different.



"As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand," he stated. "I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it's time to let them do so."