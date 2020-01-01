NEWS Dax Shepard 'really grateful' for support from fans after revealing sobriety slip Newsdesk Share with :





Dax Shepard is "really, really grateful" for the amount of support he's received from fans after revealing his sobriety slip.



The Parenthood star had to undergo surgery in August after breaking multiple bones during a collision with a car on California's Sonoma Raceway, and in a special episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, titled Day 7, he admitted to abusing the strong drugs he had been prescribed to handle the pain of his injuries.



In the latest episode, Dax seized the opportunity to thank his followers for their support, saying: "Just quickly, I want to say thanks to all the people that have been so unbelievably lovely to us in response to Day 7.



"(I'm) struggling with receiving some fraudulent feelings of love based on a f**k up. But, at any rate, I am really, really grateful and there's so many beautiful, nice people."



Dax also hit back at rumours he was high when he shaved his head on camera and posted the video on Instagram.

"A lot of people said, 'I could see you were high as a kite.' I actually was not," he explained. "I was having a metamorphosis, transitional - I wanted to make a physical statement that I was shedding something."



Dax, who is married to actress Kristen Bell, had been sober for 16 years prior to his slip.