Letitia Wright determined to 'lay the foundations' for Black women to succeed

Letitia Wright has made a vow to "keep building a wall" and make space for Black women to succeed.



The Black Panther actress told Elle U.K. magazine it "hurts" her that Black women have been sidelined historically, but she's calling on her peers to alter their mindset.



Encouraging followers to: "step aside from that mentality and go, no, there’s space for all of us (to succeed)," she urged: "we just have to keep building a wall."



Explaining her metaphor, Letitia went on: "The bricks at the bottom have to be laid first before the bricks on the second row can be laid."



She mused: "So, if you say, 'OK, you lay your brick there, and I’ll lay my brick in the next two months. Let me make sure that your brick that’s laid is good and solid and paid well... Then, soon, you have a wall."



She confessed: "Yes, I stole that from Will Smith. I’ve listened to that since I was 16, but he has a point: we have to be bricks, we have to be that solid foundation for each other or else what’s the point?"



Letitia then shared that her determination has only been amplified by the Black Lives Matter movement, and her new TV movie, Small Axe, based on the real-life experiences of London's West Indian community and is set between 1969 and 1982, is particularly relevant in the current climate.



"People aren’t going out to protest because they want to. It's aggravation after aggravation and standing up for justice," she proclaimed.