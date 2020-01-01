NEWS Pierce Brosnan selling $100 million James Bond-inspired home Newsdesk Share with :





Former 007 Pierce Brosnan has listed the James Bond-inspired home he and his wife built on the coast in Malibu, California for sale at $100 million (£79 million).



According to The New York Post, the inspiration for the 12,500-square-foot (1,160 square metre) property came from Brosnan's time shooting the 1997 Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and was paid for with the huge bonus he received due to the success of the 2002 instalment Die Another Day.



Brosnan told The Wall Street Journal his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan oversaw plans for the home, named Orchid House, which took around 10 years to build and was designed to resemble the temples he visited in Thailand while shooting his second 007 film.



"I said to Keely, 'Go build your dream house.' And she did," he explained.



The property features include wide-plank teak floors and a tiled roof made of green clay inspired by the temples, as well as teak entry gates from the Asian nation.



The couple bought two parcels of land for $5.1 million (£3.96 million) and $2.25 million (£1.75 million), then they commissioned architects to design their dream home and a guest house. It has five bedrooms, an art studio, a screening room, two bars, a music room, a gym, a spa, and a deck that looks out to the Pacific Ocean.



They also carted in sand to build their "own private beach above the beach" so that their sons, Dylan, now 23, and Paris, 19, could play safely as children.



Pierce and his wife informed the Journal they are selling because their kids have grown up and they now spend most of their time in Hawaii, where Keely grew up.