Sofia Coppola hesitated to work with Bill Murray after Lost in Translation

Sofia Coppola has confessed she avoided working with Bill Murray for years following Lost In Translation as she was concerned she wouldn't be able to exceed its achievement.



Chatting on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Coppola revealed: "I didn't wanna work with (Murray) again because I feel like we have something special and people really loved him in (Lost In Translation), so I can never recreate it so I never want to work with him again."



However, Coppola couldn't resist teaming up with Murray 17 years after the Academy Award-winning film, to make new flick On the Rocks.



"Now, after all this time, I thought, 'You know, I love working with him, and we're at different phases in our lives, hopefully we could do something else, Hopefully people would be open to that'," she shared.



Explaining that the risk of compromising her perfect track record with Murray was one worth taking, Coppola added: "So that part was scary to me, but I thought, 'I'm not gonna not get to work with him one more time (because of that).'"



On the Rocks stars Rashida Jones? alongside Murray. In the film, the pair play an unlikely father/daughter duo.

Coppola said Murray's role as a father compelled her. "I thought, 'I've never seen him as a dad (onscreen)'," she contemplated.



Recalling the film's origins, she noted: "I did a Christmas special with him, and he had a scene with Rashida... and I thought, 'Oh, they are so cute together, they have a nice chemistry,' and I love the idea of a father-daughter buddy movie, and I thought, 'I'm just gonna get over my fear.'"



On the Rocks debuts in select theatres this week, ahead of its Apple TV+ streaming premiere on 23 October.