Jim Parsons battled Covid-19 earlier this year

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has added his name to the list of celebrities who have battled Covid-19.

The actor reveals he and his husband, Todd Spiewak, thought they had bad colds as the pandemic began but quickly realised it was something much worse when they both lost their sense of smell and taste.

"I didn’t realise how completely taste and smell could be gone," he told The Tonight Show. "And when you’re in quarantine and there’s really nothing to do but eat... oh my God, that was brutal!

"I just didn’t taste it (food). (It was) the definition of wasted calories."

Parsons now joins the likes of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Antonio Banderas, Lena Dunham, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju, Dwayne Johnson, Daniel Dae Kim, and Kevin Hart among the TV and movie stars who fought off coronavirus.