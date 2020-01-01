Chrissy Teigen relieved to hear baby's heartbeat after clot drama

Chrissy Teigen was grateful to hear her baby's heartbeat after a blood clot emergency left her hospitalised.

The model and TV personality, who is pregnant with her third child, was admitted over the weekend due to excessive bleeding.

The 34-year-old underwent a double blood transfusion amid ongoing problems surrounding her high-risk pregnancy, and on Tuesday morning she had a very "scary" experience as doctors attempted to find her baby's heartbeat.

"Just had a really scary morning huge clot...," she tweeted. "The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife (sic)."

But Teigen, who is married to All of Me singer John Legend, has assured her fans and followers mum and baby are fine.