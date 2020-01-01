Gabrielle Union settles spat with NBC bosses over America's Got Talent drama

Gabrielle Union has reached a deal with NBC network bosses over her America’s Got Talent discrimination and misconduct claims.

The actress was released from her judging role on the competition show last year after just one season, and claimed she was let go after complaining about behind-the-scenes comments and experiences.

Union and NBC bosses met up in December to thrash things out and the TV chiefs agreed to conduct an investigation, following which they declared they had uncovered no wrongdoing and had closed the case.

But now they've come to an "amicable resolution" with the actress.

"NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect," a statement reads.

Details of the deal have not been disclosed but Deadline sources claim Union has received "significant" compensation.

The actress recently revealed her exit from America’s Got Talent was one of the hardest things she’s ever dealt with.

During a Minding Her Business panel discussion at the virtual American Black Film Festival in August, she compared the drama to a "public flogging".

"That whole process was really brutal and knowing that I brought my team into that, it just sucked," she sighed.

In June, she filed a harassment complaint against NBC, claiming the network's entertainment chief, Paul Telegdy, tried to silence her reports of racism. Union called NBC "a snake pit of racial offences" and later alleged that representatives for the organisation had threatened her agent.