Barry Jenkins to direct The Lion King sequel

Barry Jenkins will direct a sequel to Disney's 2019 remake of The Lion King.



The Moonlight filmmaker will take over from Jon Favreau, who helmed the photo-realistic remake, which grossed $1.6 billion worldwide (£1.2 billion), and direct from a script written by Jeff Nathanson, who wrote the 2019 movie, according to Deadline.



"Helping my sister raise two young boys during the '90s, I grew up with these characters," Jenkins, who will also produce, told the publication. "Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true."



While plot details are being kept under wraps, sources have told Deadline that the story will further explore the mythology of the characters, including Mufasa's origin story, continue to be set on the African plain and use the kind of music that has been an integral part of the 1994 animated classic, the 2019 film, and the Broadway stage version. A production start date or a release date are not yet known.



It is currently unknown if the star-studded cast of the previous movie, such as Donald Glover, Beyonce, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Seth Rogen, will return to voice their roles once more or if Hans Zimmer will return as composer.



The If Beale Street Could Talk director shared the article on Twitter and simply wrote, "This. Yes, THIS," with a pointing emoji, while his partner, The Farewell director Lulu Wang, celebrated by trying to recreate the opening scene by lifting her dog up to the ceiling as the Circle of Life played in the background. Jenkins later stated on Twitter that the project was "Not a sequel. Not a remake".



This is Jenkins' second feature film collaboration with Disney as he is also set to direct a biopic about famed choreographer Alvin Ailey for their Searchlight arm.