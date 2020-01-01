Zendaya handpicked to play Ronnie Spector in new biopic

Zendaya has reportedly been handpicked to play Ronnie Spector in a new biopic.

The 24-year-old actress, who recently won an Emmy for her role in HBO's hit show Euphoria, will play The Ronettes frontwoman in a film about her life, according to Deadline.

Ronnie personally chose Zendaya as the actress she wanted to portray her early years in the movie, which is based on the singer's 1990 memoirs Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, Or, My Life as a Fabulous Ronette.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury, who wrote the off-Broadway play Fairview, is currently in negotiations to pen the script.

As well as starring in the flick, Zendaya is also serving as producer alongside Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Mark Itkin, Tom Shelly, while Ronnie is executive producing with her husband and manager, Jonathan Greenfield.

The singer shot to fame alongside her older sister Estelle Bennett and their cousin Nedra Talley in The Ronettes in 1963, with the release of their hit Be My Baby. They were signed by Phil Spector to his Philles Records label, and Ronnie went on to marry the volatile record producer, who allegedly imprisoned her in his mansion during the course of their marriage.

She divorced him in 1974, and famously fought for her rights to the music of The Ronettes in the divorce proceedings.