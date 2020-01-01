Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics company targeted in security breach

Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company is among those impacted by a security breach with Shopify, the company that manages its e-commerce platform.

The reality star's make-up organisation, Kylie Cosmetics, is beloved by fans worldwide for its products such as the lip kits, but customers recently received an alarming email explaining the "security incident" affected names, addresses, emails, product orders, and even the last four digits of the credit card for potentially impacted customers.

"Your trust is so important to us and we wanted to let you know we're working diligently with Shopify to get additional information about this incident and their investigation and response to this matter," reps for the brand told customers. "Although their investigation is ongoing, Shopify has assured us that they have implemented additional controls designed to help prevent this type of incident from recurring in the future.

"Based on the investigation to date, we are confident that our customers can continue to shop on our website."

According to Shopify sources, less than 200 companies were hit in the breach, which is believed to have happened between 15 August and 15 September this year. The breach was reportedly the result of a pair of rogue support team members engaging "in a scheme to obtain customer transactional records of certain merchants."

TMZ reported the organisation immediately shut down access to its network to the perpetrators and is now working with law enforcement agencies - including the FBI - in their "investigation of these criminal acts."