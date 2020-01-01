Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat sequel will debut on Amazon Prime Video ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The British comedian secretly filmed the follow-up earlier this year, and editors at Collider recently reported that he has screened the movie, believed to be titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, to Hollywood executives.

And it appears that the project has been fast-tracked to hit the streaming service at the end of October, just days before the election, according to Deadline.

Baron Cohen, who made his debut as the clueless Kazakh journalist in 2006's Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, last reprised the role for a sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November 2019.

The sequel was one of the first films to be made after the Covid-19 restrictions were eased in Hollywood following the initial outbreak of the virus.

Baron Cohen also shot the movie with a minimal crew and was reportedly forced to wear a bulletproof vest while filming some dangerous scenarios, the outlet reports.

Back in July, footage was posted online of the 48-year-old dressed as Borat filming in Los Angeles, and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani also revealed he called the police after Baron Cohen arranged a fake interview with him.

The prankster also reportedly crashed a far-right rally in Washington in June, disguised as a bluegrass singer, and encouraged those taking part to sing about injecting scientists and political figures with coronavirus.