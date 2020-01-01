Zac Efron to star in Firestarter remake

Zac Efron has signed on to star in a new movie adaptation of Stephen King's classic novel Firestarter.

The High School Musical actor will star in a remake of the sci-fi thriller, which was first brought to the big screen in 1984 with an eight-year-old Drew Barrymore in the lead role and David Keith and Heather Locklear as her parents.

King's 1980 novel followed a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to use her powerful gift as a weapon. Efron will play the girl's father, Andy McGee, according to Collider.

It is yet to be announced which young actress will portray the lead character.

Up-and-coming filmmaker Keith Thomas will direct the remake from a script by Halloween Kills scribe Scott Teems. The project, which is being set up with Universal and Blumhouse Productions, will be produced by Jason Blum, Akiva Goldsman for his Weed Road banner, and Martha De Laurentiis, who served as an associate producer on the original 1984 movie.

Efron received rave reviews last year for his turn as serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and recently starred in the Netflix docuseries, Down to Earth with Zac Efron. His upcoming projects include the Quibi survival series, Killing Zac Efron, comedy-drama King of the Jungle, and the Disney+ remake of Three Men and a Baby, which he was announced as the star of back in August.